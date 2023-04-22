For more than half a century, the Oakland Athletics were one of the signature professional sports clubs in the Bay Area, a consistent presence alongside Interstate 880, while other teams in the city like the Oakland Raiders, the Golden State Warriors and even the California Golden Seals came and went.

On Wednesday, the A’s announced that they also plan to leave, abandoning Oakland just as those other teams did, for what they hope will be a more lucrative and successful future on the Las Vegas Strip.

The club announced it had reached an agreement to acquire land near the famous street of casinos and hopes to begin playing games in a new billion-dollar retractable roof stadium there by the 2027 season.