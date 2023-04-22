Hanshin Tigers rookie Shoki Murakami dominated for the second straight game, going the distance for his first career win Saturday, 2-0 over the Central League rival Chunichi Dragons.

The 24-year-old right-hander, who retired all 21 batters he faced in his previous start before being pulled for a pinch-hitter, struck out 10 while allowing two singles and no walks at Vantelin Dome Nagoya.

The Tigers’ fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Murakami led the Western League in winning percentage and ERA the past two seasons but only pitched in two games in 2021 for the big club, going 0-1 with a 16.88 ERA over 5⅓ innings.