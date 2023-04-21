  • The Mets' Kodai Senga pitches against the Giants in San Francisco on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • KYODO

San Francisco – New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga earned his third win after getting through five innings in a 9-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Senga (3-0) yielded two solo homers in a four-run fifth inning that cut the Mets’ lead to 5-4 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

The right-hander allowed five hits, walked four and struck out four.

