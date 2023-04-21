Veteran pinch-hitter Ryuhei Matsuyama cleared the bases with a three-run double, bringing the Hiroshima Carp from behind in a 7-5 Central League win over the Hanshin Tigers on Thursday.

With Hiroshima trailing 4-2 at Hyogo Prefecture’s historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka and Hanshin’s outfield playing shallow with one out and the bases loaded, the 37-year-old Matsuyama hit a deep fly that even speedy center fielder Koji Chikamoto was unable to haul in.

All three base runners circled the bases as the ball dropped on the warning track, and the Carp added two unearned insurance runs in the eighth.