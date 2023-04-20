  • ARTEMIS moves through a school lab at UCLA on April 13 in Los Angeles. | REUTERS
    ARTEMIS moves through a school lab at UCLA on April 13 in Los Angeles. | REUTERS

Watch out, Lionel Messi. ARTEMIS is here.

Standing 142 cm and weighing 38 kg, ARTEMIS is a first-of-its-kind robot developed by mechanical engineers at UCLA and it is ready for the pitch.

Using cutting edge technology, ARTEMIS, which stands for Advanced Robotic Technology for Enhanced Mobility and Improved Stability, can maintain its balance against heavy kicks and shoves, withstand objects being thrown at it and is capable of running. But what sets ARTEMIS apart on top of that is its ability to kick a ball.

