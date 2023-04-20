Michael Schumacher's family is planning legal action against a German weekly magazine over an "interview" with the seven-time Formula One champion that was generated by artificial intelligence.
The Ferrari great has not been seen in public since suffering a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.
The family has guarded his privacy since then, with access limited to those closest to him and little information given about his condition.
