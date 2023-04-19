Russia will remain banned from international basketball, with its men’s national team not being allowed to participate in this year’s pre-Olympic qualification tournaments, FIBA’s Executive Committee announced on Tuesday.

Russia, which was 12th at the previous FIBA Men’s World Cup in 2019, last qualified for the Olympics in 2012, winning bronze medal with a lineup that included former NBA player Andrei Kirilenko.

“Following the IOC recommendations on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions published on 28 March, the FIBA Executive Committee has decided to not allow the registration of the Russian men’s national team,” the governing body said in a statement.