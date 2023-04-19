The year’s first game between two of the American League’s premier sluggers and its last two MVPs, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, Tuesday, fittingly began with a home run.

The Los Angeles Angels’ visit against Judge’s New York Yankees was highly anticipated, with T-shirts on sale at Yankee Stadium promoting the series with images of both players and the legend “Home Run Battle in the Bronx.”

It was also noteworthy that Ohtani, whose success as a two-way player has eclipsed that of Babe Ruth, homered in the first inning Tuesday, the 100th anniversary of the first game at the former Yankee Stadium, long known as “the House that Ruth Built.”