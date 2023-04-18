Zheng Qinwen welcomed the WTA’s decision to end its China boycott over concerns about Peng Shuai and the world No. 25 said she is looking forward to showcasing her skills on home soil for the first time at the Tour level.

The governing body of women’s tennis suspended tournaments in China after former doubles No. 1 Peng stated in a now-deleted 2021 social media post that a senior former Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.

Peng briefly disappeared from public view after her post, but made an appearance at the Beijing Winter Olympics last year and conducted an interview with French publication L’Equipe.