World Rugby will trial a Television Match Official (TMO) Bunker concept aimed at reducing lengthy stoppages and making correct decisions on foul play, with the system expected to be used at the men’s World Cup later this year if the trial is successful.

The concept, which is essentially a card review system, will be trialed at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa in June.

The system will aim to prevent players from wrongly being shown a red card, and they will be sent to the sin bin instead while TMOs look at replays of the incident in question.