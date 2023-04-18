Evans Chebet retained his Boston Marathon title and fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women’s race on Monday, but their compatriot and twice Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge failed to make the podium.

Chebet’s time of two hours, five minutes and 54 seconds was 10 seconds ahead of Tanzanian Gabriel Geay, while Kenya’s Benson Kipruto, the champion in 2021, took third in 2:06:06.

Chebet, who also won in New York last year, made his break after the 35-kilometer mark, but Geay refused to go down without a fight, and Kipruto caught up by 40 km to make it a three-man race.