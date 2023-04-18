  • Shohei Ohtani walked one and struck out three in his rain-shortened appearance against the Red Sox in Boston on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Shohei Ohtani walked one and struck out three in his rain-shortened appearance against the Red Sox in Boston on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Boston – Shohei Ohtani pitched just two innings before an 85-minute rain delay ended his day on the mound in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

At the plate, the two-way player had a pair of singles in five at-bats with a run scored on a rainy Patriots’ Day at Fenway Park in Boston.

The long rain delay forced the Angels to go to the bullpen with a 5-1 lead after Ohtani allowed a run in two hitless innings.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW