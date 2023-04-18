Shohei Ohtani pitched just two innings before an 85-minute rain delay ended his day on the mound in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

At the plate, the two-way player had a pair of singles in five at-bats with a run scored on a rainy Patriots’ Day at Fenway Park in Boston.

The long rain delay forced the Angels to go to the bullpen with a 5-1 lead after Ohtani allowed a run in two hitless innings.