Japanese boxing brothers Yudai and Ginjiro Shigeoka both won by knockout in a world minimumweight interim title doubleheader on Sunday.
Ginjiro, the younger of the two, became IBF interim champ with a ninth-round knockout of the Philippines’ Rene Mark Cuarto at Tokyo’s Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 before his older brother knocked out Puerto Rico’s Wilfredo Mendez for the interim WBC title.
Ginjiro is the IBF’s fourth-ranked contender and hit the canvas in the first round, but recovered to knock down the third-ranked Cuarto in the seventh and twice more in the ninth.
