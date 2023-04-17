An exciting pitching matchup is on tap as the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels in the city’s traditional Patriots’ Day game on Monday morning.

Boston is expected to send 23-year-old Brayan Bello (2-8, 4.71 ERA in 2022) to the mound against Los Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.47 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series.

The Red Sox will be going for the sweep after beating the Angels 2-1 on Sunday behind Justin Turner’s two-run home run in the third inning and seven strong frames from Garrett Whitlock.