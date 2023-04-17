Yu Darvish threw seven innings of one-run ball with 12 strikeouts but his San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Sunday.

Darvish (0-2) allowed a sacrifice fly to Brian Anderson in the second inning after Garrett Mitchell had a one-out bunt single, moved to second base on a Darvish disengagement violation and stole third.

The veteran right-hander lost count of his disengagements and was cited for a balk which advanced Mitchell to second at Petco Park in San Diego.