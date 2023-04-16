Unbeaten second-favorite Sol Oriens won his Grade 1 debut in Sunday’s 83rd running of the Satsuki-sho, becoming the first to claim one of Japan’s top-ranked races after just three career outings since the current race grading system was introduced in 1984.

Over a muddy 2,000 meters on turf at Chiba Prefecture’s Nakayama Racecourse outside Tokyo, Takeshi Yokoyama-steered Sol Oriens was at a steady pace at the back of the field before bursting down the final stretch from outside to cross the wire in 2 minutes, 0.6 seconds, ahead of Tastiera by a length and a quarter.

Sol Oriens became the 20th unbeaten horse in Japan to win a G1 race and the first since Efforia in 2021.