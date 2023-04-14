Paris Games wrestling gold medal hopeful Akari Fujinami of Japan extended her winning streak to 119 matches on Wednesday to match three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida’s career-best mark.
The 19-year-old Fujinami added to her streak with three wins, all by technical fall, to claim the 53-kg title at the Asian wrestling championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.
“Saori-san lives in another world,” Fujinami said. “Even if I matched her winning streak, I’m nowhere near as strong as her.”
