  • Akari Fujinami poses with her father and coach Toshikazu after earning her 119th straight victory in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Akari Fujinami poses with her father and coach Toshikazu after earning her 119th straight victory in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Paris Games wrestling gold medal hopeful Akari Fujinami of Japan extended her winning streak to 119 matches on Wednesday to match three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida’s career-best mark.

The 19-year-old Fujinami added to her streak with three wins, all by technical fall, to claim the 53-kg title at the Asian wrestling championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

“Saori-san lives in another world,” Fujinami said. “Even if I matched her winning streak, I’m nowhere near as strong as her.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW