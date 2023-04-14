Strong performances by its world champions helped Japan close its gap with regional rival South Korea on the second day of the ISU World Team Trophy on Friday, but neither will be likely to prevent the United States from winning the event for the fifth time in eight editions when competition wraps up on Saturday night.

The host ended the night with 74 points at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, just behind South Korea (75) as both chased Team USA’s seemingly unassailable 90.

Skating to “Electric Heart” in the women’s free skate, Team Japan captain Kaori Sakamoto cleanly landed her first two combinations — a triple flip-triple toeloop and triple flip-triple toeloop — but fell on the second half of her double axle-triple toeloop, earning 145.75 points to finish second behind South Korea’s Lee Hae-in.