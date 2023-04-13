  • Daichi Kamada has played for Eintracht Frankfurt since 2017. | AFP-JIJI
Berlin – Japan attacker Daichi Kamada will leave Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the season after deciding not to renew his contract, the German soccer club said Wednesday.

Kamada, who joined Frankfurt from the J. League’s Sagan Tosu in 2017, helped it win the Europa League last season and scored three goals this season until the team’s exit in the round of 16.

“Daichi Kamada has developed into a very good Bundesliga player at Eintracht Frankfurt over the past few years and has played his part in the club’s sporting development,” Frankfurt executive Markus Krosche said.

