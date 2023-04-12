The ongoing spring regional tour has seen yokozuna Terunofuji return to action for the first time since withdrawing midway through last September’s meet.

The veteran grand champion isn’t yet a full participant in jungyō proceedings, however, as he continues to slowly work his way back into shape following an injury layoff.

Though he is performing the ring entrance ceremony and lending his chest to other wrestlers for butsukari training exercises, the 31-year-old has gradually been ramping things up in preparation for a full return at the Summer Basho in May.