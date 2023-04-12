Nadeshiko Japan lost 1-0 away to Denmark in a women’s football international friendly match Tuesday, ending its last overseas warm-up tour ahead of this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup with a win and a loss.

Japan, which came from behind to win 2-1 Friday against Portugal, conceded a 78th-minute own goal at Odense Stadium when Moeka Minami headed past keeper Ayaka Yamashita and into her own net as she tried to deal with a long ball behind the back line.

Eleventh-ranked Japan endured a difficult first half against their high-pressing, 15th-ranked host and gave away possession cheaply. Manager Futoshi Ikeda fixed the issue as they improved after the break, but Japan lacked quality in its crosses and putting bodies in the box while on the attack.