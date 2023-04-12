The rematch of an Indonesian soccer game that ended in one of the world’s worst stadium stampedes last year was played on Tuesday with no spectators present.

Fierce rivals Persebaya and Arema FC last met in October 2022, when the match ended in a crush in which 135 people were killed. Many died as they fled for the exits after police fired tear gas into the crowd — a control measure banned by world soccer’s governing body FIFA.

“The match is without spectators, according to the permit issued by police,” Persebaya said on its Instagram account.