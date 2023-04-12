The Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes will travel to Melbourne, Australia, in September to play the first NHL games in the Southern Hemisphere, the league and NHLPA announced Tuesday.

As part of the NHL Global Series, the Kings and Coyotes will play two preseason games on Sept. 23 and 24 at Rod Laver Arena, the home of the Australia Open. The venue has a retractable roof and also hosts basketball.

“We are delighted to bring the excitement and passion of the National Hockey League to the dynamic city of Melbourne and the great sports fans of Australia with the 2023 Global Series games,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.