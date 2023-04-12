American basketball star Brittney Griner, who was freed from a Russian penal colony in a high-profile prisoner exchange last year, will share her “harrowing experience” in a memoir to be released next year, publisher Alfred A. Knopf said on Tuesday.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time WNBA All-Star, was arrested in February 2022 at an airport outside Moscow for carrying vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage.

She was subsequently convicted of drug smuggling and later transferred to one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies, where former inmates have described torture, harsh beatings and slave labor conditions.