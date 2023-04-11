South Carolina power forward Aliyah Boston was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever at the WNBA draft on Monday in a move the team hopes will help turn around its fortunes.

As expected, the squad chose the 196-centimeter Boston, who led South Carolina to a title in 2022, the same year she was named National Player of the Year. She was also named Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.

“It’s just really special,” Boston told reporters. “I’m thankful, first, to God just for putting me in this position but also thankful to everybody in Indiana, just because they saw something in me.