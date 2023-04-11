Louis Okoye is not entirely comfortable being the center of attention. After giving the postgame hero interview in front of the Yomiuri Giants fans left in the stands on Tuesday night, Okoye allowed a sheepish grin to spread across his face.

“I was nervous,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I stood out there.”

He will have to get used to it if he keeps playing the way he did against the Hanshin Tigers. Okoye, a former Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles outfielder, is writing a new chapter of his career with the Giants — a chapter Giants fans hope includes more hero interviews.