Spain’s Jon Rahm offered a sense of history — and then he went out and became part of it.
Rahm shot a 3-under-par 69 in the final round to earn his first Masters championship on a long Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Rahm’s victory came on the 40-year anniversary of Spanish great Seve Ballesteros’ second Masters championship. April 9 was also Ballesteros’ birthday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.