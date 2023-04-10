  • Jon Rahm puts on the winner's green jacket after winning the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • REUTERS, KYODO

Spain’s Jon Rahm offered a sense of history — and then he went out and became part of it.

Rahm shot a 3-under-par 69 in the final round to earn his first Masters championship on a long Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Rahm’s victory came on the 40-year anniversary of Spanish great Seve Ballesteros’ second Masters championship. April 9 was also Ballesteros’ birthday.

