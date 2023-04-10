Nobody from among the LIV Golf contingent at this year’s Masters was able to slip into the green jacket, but a few players from the controversial Saudi-backed circuit left an indelible mark on the leaderboard at Augusta National on Sunday.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, two of LIV’s biggest names, finished tied for second place, four shots back of Spaniard Jon Rahm.

Patrick Reed, who won the Masters in 2018, was a shot further back with a share of fourth, while Joaquin Niemann ended up tied for 16th.