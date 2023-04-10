Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed in principle to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Sunday. Beckham later confirmed the news on Instagram.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver will sign for $15 million guaranteed and could earn up to $3 million more in incentives, according to media reports.

The Ravens have been looking to upgrade their receiving corps, and Beckham’s addition could improve the team’s leverage in its stalemate with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson in March, allowing him to negotiate with other teams.