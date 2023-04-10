  • Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after making a 3-pointer against the Jazz in Los Angeles on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after making a 3-pointer against the Jazz in Los Angeles on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

Los Angeles – Rui Hachimura scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-117 win over the Utah Jazz in their final regular-season game on Sunday.

With the Golden State Warriors pounding the Portland Trail Blazers 157-101 to clinch the sixth seed and the final guaranteed Western Conference playoff spot, the Lakers will have to negotiate the play-in tournament after finishing seventh with a 43-39 record.

The Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the first round of the playoffs against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

