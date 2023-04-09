GUIMARAES, Portugal – Yui Hasegawa and Mina Tanaka each had a goal and an assist as Japan came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1 on Friday in a women’s international soccer friendly.
Nadeshiko Japan, making their last trip overseas before the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in July, hit the winner in the 53rd minute at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes.
Hasegawa sent a superb long ball over the top that Tanaka did well to control before dinking past Portuguese keeper Ines Pereira.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.