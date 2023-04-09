Israel Adesanya pulled off a stunning knockout win over Alex Pereira to reclaim the middleweight crown at UFC 287 at the Kaseya Center on Saturday, downing the Brazilian in the second round to avenge his only UFC defeat at middleweight.

After a cagey opening frame that saw Pereira target Adesanya’s lead leg with brutal kicks, the fight burst into life in the second, with both men landing head kicks early and Adesanya’s crisp boxing beginning to tell.

With the second round winding down, Adesanya was backed up against the cage but he suddenly uncorked a huge right hand and followed it up with another to knock Pereira out cold and take back the belt he lost to the Brazilian in November.