Takuma Inoue claimed the WBA bantamweight crown vacated by his superstar older brother Naoya by unanimous decision over Venezuela’s Liborio Solis on Saturday.

Takuma’s win came three months after Naoya, nicknamed “Monster,” relinquished all four of his world bantamweight championship belts to move up in weight to the super bantamweight division.

Takuma, 27, the top-ranked contender, suffered an accidental cut above his left eye during the fifth round, but kept his discipline and composure against his second-ranked 41-year-old opponent at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.