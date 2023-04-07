When Chelsea came calling, Frank Lampard admitted it was an “easy decision” to accept a caretaker role at a club where he set records, won multiple trophies and was eventually sacked.

The 44-year-old was confirmed as the club’s interim manager on Thursday in the wake of Graham Potter’s dismissal — giving him an unexpected chance to reclaim the job at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard, who scored a record 211 goals in all competitions for the club and won 13 trophies as a player, was dismissed as manager in January 2021 after 84 games in charge and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.