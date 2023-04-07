Russian forward Denis Gurianov opted out of the Montreal Canadiens’ pregame warm-up after choosing not to wear a special Pride jersey ahead of the team’s seventh annual Pride Night on Thursday against Washington Capitals.

Gurianov made the decision due to family reasons, the club said in a statement.

“While we understand the decision, we also hope the focus of attention remains where it belongs: on evolving as a society to be more accepting and welcoming of all, without exception,” the statement said.