Russian forward Denis Gurianov opted out of the Montreal Canadiens’ pregame warm-up after choosing not to wear a special Pride jersey ahead of the team’s seventh annual Pride Night on Thursday against Washington Capitals.
Gurianov made the decision due to family reasons, the club said in a statement.
“While we understand the decision, we also hope the focus of attention remains where it belongs: on evolving as a society to be more accepting and welcoming of all, without exception,” the statement said.
