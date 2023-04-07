  • Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Brooks Koepka, who plays for LIV Golf, has a reputation for thriving in big events.

He picked a good time to live up to that on Thursday.

Koepka joined Viktor Hovland and John Rahm with opening-round 65s to finish with a share the lead at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW