Formula One’s first sprint weekend of the season in Azerbaijan at the end of April will have a second qualifying session instead of final practice, with Saturday’s 100-km race a standalone event, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said.

Teams agreed to the change, which has yet to be confirmed by the governing body FIA, Vasseur told reporters.

“(In) Baku, you have the two qualis and the two races and we have to be able as a team to do a better job,” the Frenchman, talking about his team’s poor start to the 2023 campaign, said on a video call.