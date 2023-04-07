Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida had his third multihit game of the season in a 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The two-time Pacific League batting champion ran out an infield single in the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit for his first hit since homering for the first time in his major league rookie year on Monday.

Yoshida also doubled down the right-field line in the ninth on a 2-for-3 day that raised his batting average to .250.