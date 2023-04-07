Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida had his third multihit game of the season in a 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
The two-time Pacific League batting champion ran out an infield single in the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit for his first hit since homering for the first time in his major league rookie year on Monday.
Yoshida also doubled down the right-field line in the ninth on a 2-for-3 day that raised his batting average to .250.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.