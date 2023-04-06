Chiba – The Chiba Lotte Marines and Keisei Electric Railway are giving away complimentary train tickets worth ¥16,000 for every pitch Roki Sasaki throws at 160 kph (99 mph) or above during his starts at home this season.
They had better prepare a lot of them.
Sasaki struck out 11 in his season debut, and the Marines completed a series sweep of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters with a 6-1 win at Zozo Marine Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
