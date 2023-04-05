The several dozen reporters and broadcasters in attendance at St George’s Park to watch the Lionesses train on Tuesday were proof of just how far the women’s game has come, former England defender Faye White said.

White, who is the country’s longest-serving female captain, was one of more than 60 former players honored at England’s training center as part of the FA’s 2022 pledge to recognize 227 past and current members of its women’s team, which played its first international fixture in 1972.

It was a time to reminisce and marvel at the strides the game has made, especially from when White was an England international between 1997 and 2012.