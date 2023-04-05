Japanese star swimmer Rikako Ikee on Tuesday secured her spot in July’s world championships in the women’s 100-meter butterfly, making the national team in an individual event for the first time since recovering from leukemia.

The 22-year-old clocked 57.68 seconds to win the event on the first day of the national championships at Tokyo Aquatics Center, meeting the qualification time set by the Japan Swimming Federation for the worlds to be hosted in Fukuoka.

She will be making her third appearance at the worlds and her first since 2017.