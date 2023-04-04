Russian and Belarusian taekwondo athletes are set to compete at next month’s world championships after the sport’s global governing body said it would allow them back as neutrals following the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) guidance.

The IOC issued recommendations last week for athletes from the two countries to return to international competition since their ban last year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

Table tennis, fencing and judo are the other Olympic sports which have readmitted Russians and Belarusians as neutrals.