Shohei Ohtani went deep for the second straight game for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, while the Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida blasted his first MLB home run.

Two-way star Ohtani, batting third as the designated hitter at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners, broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the fifth inning during the Angels’ 7-3 win.

The World Baseball Classic MVP launched his second homer in two days, sending a 1-1 changeup from George Kirby over the center-field wall.