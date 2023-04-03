  • Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri (right) and Victor Lindelof react after their match against Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri (right) and Victor Lindelof react after their match against Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Newcastle, England – Frustrated Manchester United players held a meeting without manager Erik ten Hag after being humbled in a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday, said defender Luke Shaw, who gave a brutally honest assessment of his team.

“I’m not going to go too much into that, but the players had a bit of a chat in the changing room after with no staff around,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sports.

“Because it’s down to us players on the pitch, and it was nowhere near good enough. We had to speak out in front of each other.”

