Newcastle, England – Frustrated Manchester United players held a meeting without manager Erik ten Hag after being humbled in a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday, said defender Luke Shaw, who gave a brutally honest assessment of his team.
“I’m not going to go too much into that, but the players had a bit of a chat in the changing room after with no staff around,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sports.
“Because it’s down to us players on the pitch, and it was nowhere near good enough. We had to speak out in front of each other.”
