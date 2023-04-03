Melbourne – A spectator at the Formula One Australian Grand Prix suffered a cut to his arm when struck by a piece of debris from Kevin Magnussen’s car, putting the spotlight on organizers’ safety protocols.
Will Sweet told Australian radio station 3AW he was standing with his fiancee on a packed hill just off Turn 2 at Albert Park during Sunday’s race when the Haas driver’s car hit the track-side barrier sending his tire and debris flying into the air.
“It slapped me in the arm and I was just standing there bleeding,” he said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.