A spectator at the Formula One Australian Grand Prix suffered a cut to his arm when struck by a piece of debris from Kevin Magnussen’s car, putting the spotlight on organizers’ safety protocols.

Will Sweet told Australian radio station 3AW he was standing with his fiancee on a packed hill just off Turn 2 at Albert Park during Sunday’s race when the Haas driver’s car hit the track-side barrier sending his tire and debris flying into the air.

“It slapped me in the arm and I was just standing there bleeding,” he said.