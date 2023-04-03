  • LSU head coach Kim Mulkey lifts the trophy after the team's victory over Iowa in the national championship game in Dallas on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    LSU head coach Kim Mulkey lifts the trophy after the team's victory over Iowa in the national championship game in Dallas on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJ

Louisiana State University blew past Iowa and national player of the year Caitlin Clark 102-85 to win the coveted women’s NCAA collegiate basketball crown on Sunday.

LSU scored the most points in the history of the women’s title game, with an early three-point barrage staking it to a 17-point halftime lead.

Jasmine Carson led the Tigers with 22 points, 21 coming in the first half, while Alexis Morris scored 16 after the break.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW