Kodai Senga struck out eight batters to lead the New York Mets to a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins in his major league debut on Sunday afternoon.

Mets backup center fielder Tommy Pham went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one walk as New York took three out of four games in its season-opening series in Miami. Pham finished a triple short of the cycle.

Senga (1-0), a 30-year-old who played 11 years of pro ball in Japan, allowed three hits, three walks and one run in 5⅓ innings. All eight of his strikeouts came on his best pitch, which has been called a “ghost” forkball because it disappears out of the zone.