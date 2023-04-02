  • Athletics starting pitcher Shintaro Fujinami (center) hands the ball to manager Mark Kotsay in the third inning of their game against the Angels in Oakland, California, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
OAKLAND, California – Shintaro Fujinami got off to a bright start before giving up eight runs over 2⅓ innings and getting tagged with a loss in his MLB debut Saturday, as the Oakland Athletics lost 13-1 to the Los Angeles Angels.

The former Hanshin Tigers right-hander struck out four during his two perfect opening innings, getting two-way star Shohei Ohtani, considered his pitching rival in high school, to ground out in the first at Oakland Coliseum.

But Fujinami walked his first batter to begin a nightmare third in which he yielded five hits and three walks, letting Ohtani get within centimeters of a grand slam when the World Baseball Classic MVP’s line drive hit the top of the left-field wall for a single that plated a run for a 3-0 lead.

