Japan made progress integrating new tactics and personnel despite going winless in their first international football friendlies since the 2022 World Cup, manager Hajime Moriyasu said Wednesday.

The Samurai Blue boss said he was closely examining what went right and wrong for his new-look team in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Colombia at Osaka’s Yodoka Sakura Stadium and last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

“I want to reflect on why we couldn’t get a result in these high-profile matches,” Moriyasu said. “We were able to take on the challenge of trying new tactical concepts and player combinations.”