Es Con Field Hokkaido is the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters' new ballpark, but the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles' Maikel Franco made himself right at home on the first night of the season.

Franco had a two-run homer and three hits in his NPB debut to help the Eagles spoil the Fighters' first night at their new home with a 3-1 win on Thursday, the opening night of the NPB season.

Yukiya Ito gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead with a home run in the fifth, and starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitched well enough to open his season with a victory.